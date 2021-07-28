LAMONT – The schedule of events has been announced for Lamont Days, to be held Friday and Saturday, August 6 and 7, 2021.
Friday, August 6
- Co-ed softball tournament. Contact one of these individuals to register your team: Steve Berger, 319-433-8616; Nick McTaggart, 563-920-3178; or Rae McTaggart, 563-920-3565.
Saturday, Aug. 7
- 11 a.m. – parade. Lineup starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Methodist church.
- Bags tournament following the parade on Main Street (Bush Street). Contact Steve German at 563-608-4146 to sign up.
- 12 to 4 p.m. – bounce house, laser tag, and rock climbing wall at the city park. A dunk tank at the end of Main Street.
- 2 p.m. – duck races at the city park bridge.
- 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. – steak fry at the fire station, $20. Menu includes steak, baked potato, and baked beans. Contact a community club member for tickets.
- 8 to 12 p.m. – street dance on Main Street. Music by Detour.
To volunteer or if you have any questions, please contact Steve German at 563-608-4146 or Kathy Welter at 563-920-1967.