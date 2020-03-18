LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 hosted a successful fish fry on March 13. Post Commander Joel McFarlane estimated 450 people were served about 420 pounds of Alaskan pollock, along with French fries, baked beans, and other sides.
As a special treat, Starmont FFA members were selling soft-serve ice cream that night as a fundraiser for a trip to Washington, D.C.
These fish fries have been held since 1976. They are scheduled for the second Friday of the months October through April, plus Good Friday, which coincides this year with the regular Friday.
With all of the cancellations due to the coronavirus, call or check community calendars in the Bulletin Journal or online for updates.