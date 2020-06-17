LAMONT – Attention, readers and eaters in the Lamont area!
Library
The Lamont Library is now open for summer. The hours are Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 to 5 p.m., and Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Library Director Angie Happel is working on a summer reading program that can fit with social distancing and other coronavirus limitations. She said it has been very difficult to turn away patrons the previous weeks, especially computer users wanting to complete school work, to apply for unemployment, or to search for a job.
Common Grounds
It was announced this week that Common Grounds is reopening in a limited fashion.
Starting Monday, June 22, they will be serving coffee and rolls from 6 to 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday.
“We will be implementing measures of social distancing and other health guidelines,” said Karen Kremer.