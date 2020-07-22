LAMONT – All three sites of the Lamont Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.
The 1868 Mount Vernon Schoolhouse, the newest addition, will be open for the first time! Restoration work is still being done, but the school will be open to the public. It is located directly behind the main museum building in the restored Farmers Savings Bank building at 612 Bush Street.
The 1865 Campton Schoolhouse located on the Buchanan/Delaware County line on 135th Street will be open for self-guided tours on Saturday and Sunday. Also displayed on the Campton Schoolhouse grounds are four rare concrete railroad marker posts donated by Doug and Kay Sage.
Mark your calendar and please come out and visit our three museum sites!
Any questions or to schedule a tour, please call Mike Cook at 563-608-6633 or email mjc@iowatelecom.net.