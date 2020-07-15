A Lamont Day celebration will be held on Saturday, August 1, starting with a parade at 1 p.m. Entrants are to line up at Grace United Methodist Church starting at 12 p.m.
“Main Street” activities include a $20 per team bean bag tournament to begin at 2 p.m. Call 563-608-4146 to sign up early. The Methodist church will hold a bake sale, and local vendors will be set up to sell their wares. Call 563-920-0670 if interested in being a vendor.
There will be children’s activities, Heart Beat DJ from 2 to 4 p.m., the “Food’s Here” mobile food truck, and live music by Adam Griffin from 6 to 10 p.m.
A prize drawing and silent auction will be conducted.
Face mask coverings and social distancing are encouraged while attending Lamont Day events.