LAMONT – The main Lamont Museum, located at 612 Bush Street in the restored Farmers Savings Bank building (built in 1910) and the newly restored Mount Vernon School (built in 1868), will be open Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Campton School, built in 1865 and located on 135th Street on the Buchanan/Delaware County line, will be open for self-guided tours all day Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (September 5, 6, and 7).
Please contact Mike Cook at 563-924-2803 or mjc@iowatelecom.net for more information.