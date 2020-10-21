LAMONT – The Lamont Community Club met on October 13, 2020, at The Alibi at 6:30 p.m. with four members present.
The Halloween party was discussed, and the group plans to hold a costume parade and trunk and treat at the ball diamond at 5 p.m. on October 31. Due to COVID-19, we need to keep kids safe. By doing this outside and keeping social distance, we hope to have a little fun for the kids in town. If any business or individual would like to hand out treats, please contact a Community Club member.
The Community Club also talked about having Santa come to town. This will be decided at our November meeting.
Thank you to everyone who is dropping off their cans at our new can site. It was discussed about how and where to turn them in. Please put your cans or bottles in bags for the safety of the ones picking up the bags.
The club also talked about giving donations to help with local projects.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:15 p.m.