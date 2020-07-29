LAMONT – JoAnn Crow has been providing “total hair care for the entire family” since 1985.
Currently located near downtown Lamont at 635 Pine Street, JoAnn’s Country Image started in Oelwein, then moved to the family farm near Lamont for 26 years. Three years ago, she decided to move her business and building into Lamont.
“The movers said I could leave everything as is, but I did take down the mirrors,” she said.
Crow has been interested in hair care since second grade.
“I would get in trouble for braiding hair during class,” she recalled.
She attended Calmar (now NICC) to get her cosmetology certification, which she takes very seriously. During the time when hair salons were shut down from mid-March to mid-May due to coronavirus concerns, she was approached to cut hair.
“I had to say ‘no’ because I could have lost my license,” she said. “It was frustrating, but I had to follow the law.”
Now that she is reopened, she is happy to be back at work. And so are her clients.
Crow’s shop may be small, but she offers everything from perms and cuts to coloring and nail care. She also has a line of hair care products for sale.
“I’m old-fashioned,” she said about hair coloring choices.
She has colored clients’ hair purple or blue, but doesn’t like to get “too wild.” She once was asked to turn a lady’s hair from gray to blonde for a special occasion.
“She had a chemical reaction and her hair turned pink!” said Crow.
But Crow was able to wash out the first mix, bleach it, and got the client what she wanted in time.
Crow likes working with older customers best.
“I still have a man from Oelwein come here,” she said. “He and his wife came here as a couple, but she passed away.”
Crow also had the opportunity once to serve a long-time customer after she passed away.
“I got a call from the funeral home and they asked if I could come and do her hair,” she said. “It was almost time for her regular appointment, and I went. It meant a lot to her family.”
In addition to maintaining clients from her years in Oelwein, Crow draws customers from as far away as Manchester, Arlington, and Strawberry Point.
Like many businesses now, Crow has a strict cleaning regime. When working with a client, she is masked and wipes down everything between clients. There are several bottle of hand sanitizer available as well. There are no magazines and no pens at the counter.
“I’ve spaced appointments out so people don’t have to wait together, unless they are family,” she said.
She will even lock the door if it makes the client more comfortable.
JoAnn’s Country Image is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays and evenings by appointment. JoAnn may be contacted by calling 563-924-2708.
“I’m thankful my customers came back,” she said of the shutdown. “I appreciated their patience.”