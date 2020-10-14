LAMONT – The October 9 fish supper was a success for the Loren Foster American Legion Post 346 and Auxiliary Unit.
“After a very good turnout last Friday night, we have decided to have another fish fry in Lamont in November, said Post Commander Joel Mcfarlane.
The next fish fry will be Friday, November 13, at the legion hall, 610 Bush Street. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, it will again be a takeout or drive-up affair only. (Look for traffic cones.) Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask during pickup.
Meal choices include:
- $10 fish meal: three pieces of fish, fries, baked beans, coleslaw, and roll
- $10 just fish meal: six pieces of fish only
- $5 kids’ meal: two pieces of fish, fries, and roll (ages 5-12 only)
Serving will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Shut-ins may call 563-929-3060.
“This will be the last one for this year,” said Mcfarlane. “The hope is to start them up again in the spring when the weather cooperates.”