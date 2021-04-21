INDEPENDENCE – A few days before beginning her new position as city clerk/treasurer for the City of Independence, Ashley Jasper notified the city council of her decision to withdraw from the appointment.
A resolution to officially rescind the appointment stated in part, she would not “be able to fulfill the position as outlined by the Code of Ordinances and job description.”
At the April 12 meeting, the Independence City Council held a closed session and emerged to offer current Deputy Clerk Susi Lampe the promotion to city clerk/treasurer. Lampe accepted.
“I’m very excited to take the position of city clerk/treasurer for the City of Independence,” said Lampe. “I have learned a lot about municipal government and am looking forward to expanding my knowledge and skills. I have submitted my applications to become a Certified Municipal Clerk and a Certified Municipal Finance Officer just recently. Once the Iowa Municipal Finance Officers Association Certification Committee reviews it, I will receive those credentials later this year or in early 2022.”
Lampe has worked for the city since October 2015, starting as the accounts payable/receivable clerk, which is now the associate clerk position. In January 2018, she became the deputy clerk.
The city is now seeking to fill the position of full-time deputy city clerk. A job description is available on the city website or at City Hall. The first review of applications will be on April 30, 2021, and the position will be open until filled.
Other Council Business
- Mayor Davis presented a card to Blake Hayward and a donation to the Independence Fire and Rescue Association in memory of his father and former council member, Michael Hayward.
- Mayor Davis read three proclamations. The first declaring May 2 – 8, 2021, as Municipal Clerks Week; the second declaring April 2021 as Fair Housing Month; and the third declaring April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
- Mayor Davis also declared that open burning would be April 17, 2021, to May 2, 2021. Open burning as described in Chapter 105.5 of the Code of Ordinances states, “OPEN BURNING RESTRICTED. ‘Backyard burning’ means the burning of leaves, twigs, and landscape waste originating on the premises by individuals domiciled on the premises. Backyard burning (not to include garbage) at dwellings of four family units or less. Backyard burning shall only be done during two one-week periods in the fall and a 10-day period in the spring as designated by proclamation of the mayor and shall only be done after sunrise and before sunset. No backyard burning shall be done on any public sidewalk, curb, or street.
Chapter 135.08 also states: “BURNING PROHIBITED. No person shall burn any trash, leaves rubbish or other combustible material in any curb and gutter or on any paved or surfaced street or alley.” Chapter 136.14 continues: “FIRES OF FUELS ON SIDEWALKS. It is unlawful for a person to make a fire of any kind on any sidewalk or to place or allow any fuel to remain upon any sidewalk.”
The City reminds the public to be “mindful of conditions and monitor all fires at all times.” Fires must be attended.
- Rezoning hearings for Pries Enterprises and Tom and Joni Fischels were held and the requests and subsequent ordinance changes passed the first reading 6-0-1 as Council Member O’Loughlin was absent.
- The council set Monday, April 26, for a public hearing and to consider the first reading for an amendment to City Code Section 91.06. The amendment will allow for a separate administrative fee to a homeowner if the city has to arrange special access to read an interior water meter. The city is currently working to replace all interior residential water meters with exterior water meter readers. The new fee is to encourage people to let workers into the home to make the switch.
- Feldman Concrete was awarded a contract for the 2021 Sidewalk Replacement Project.
- A Community Development Block Grant application was approved as part of the downtown revitalization project. INRCOG will administer the grant should the city receive it.
- Monday, May 10, was set for a public hearing to discuss “a proposal to enter into a Water Revenue Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $1,200,000.”
- The council voted to amend Police Department Residency rules in the Employee Handbook Section from 15 miles to 30 odometer miles, or 30 minutes, in hopes of attracting more candidates for job openings.
- The council passed a resolution in support of obtaining federal funding for the expansion of James H. Connell Field at the Independence Municipal Airport “for the purpose of providing a separation of agricultural operations and general aviation operations.” The Airport Commission wishes to move the crop dusting operations to the area north of the terminal and away from the general aviation hangars.
The council adjourned shortly before 9 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 26.