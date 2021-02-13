INDEPENDENCE – Despite COVID-19, 33 students from Independence High School were recently able to compete successfully in district and state large group speech contests right here at home, according to Gina Homan, head speech coach.
The mini district event was conducted here in Independence in front of one or two judges on Friday, January 29. All 33 students, and 10 of 11 events, advanced to the state contest, which was held on Monday, February 8, in Independence.
At the state level, seven groups earned a 1 rating; three received a 2 rating.
“It has been a different, but great speech season,” said Homan. “All State nominations will be released next week. We are optimistic about the results.”
In addition to Homan, the speech students are coached by Tim Andersen, Madison Corkery, and Jason Kilby.
Large Group Entries
- Group Improv #1 – Matthew Tudor, Ryan DeBoer, Hunter Johnson, and Robert Hansen.
- Group Improv #2 – JT Thomas, Katelyn Van Buren, and Madi Mestad.
- Group Improv #3 – Kylee Jacobsen, Cierra Michael, and Ceraphine Franck.
- Reader’s Theater, “10 Reasons I Should Have Stayed Home Sick Today” – Jazlyn Smith, Lily Giddings, Lauren Troutman, Lauren Hamilton, Emily Erdelt, Sydney Schroeder, Katelyn Trimble, Cierra Michael, Ashlyn Martin, Sydney Graham, Allison Broughton, Aila Anderson, and Lizzie Timp.
- Musical Theater, “Mama Mia” – Molly Rothman, Natalee Anderson, and Katelyn Van Buren.
- Musical Theater, “Easy Street” – Lauren Hamilton, Carter Homan, and Hannah Koch.
- Radio Broadcasting – Caitlyn Hoglan, JT Thomas, and Ceraphine Franck.
- Ensemble Acting, “Round Tuit” – Lily Giddings, Lauren Troutman, Laura Smith, Ashlyn Martin, and Lizzie Timp.
- Short Film, “This Is Reality” – Grace Reidy, Aidan Anderson, Madi Mestad, Natalee Anderson, and Chloe Rehmert.
- Ensemble Acting, “Breaking News” – Allison Broughton, Emily Erdelt, Jazlyn Smith, Matthew Tudor, Molly Rothman, and Peyton Kohrs.
More Photos
Look for more photos from large group speech contest in the Wednesday, February 24, issue of the Bulletin Journal in our Can’t Hide Our Pride section!