BUCHANAN COUNTY – The final days to ring the Salvation Army bell are here. As of press time, there were a few slots open for Wednesday and Thursday at both Fareway and Walmart.
Volunteers may sign up as individuals or as groups. Due to COVID-19 concerns, ringing will be outside at both Walmart and Fareway. Even though outside, masks are required to be worn. Seating, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizers will be provided, along with an information sheet.
There are three ways to sign up:
- Go to https://signup.com/go/JCFWZKs to sign up to ring at Walmart or go to https://signup.com/go/eJVHvBh to sign up to ring at Fareway.
- Send a message via the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page.
- Call or text Julie at 319-327-2072.
This year, Salvation Army of the Heartland has set up an online donation page specifically for Buchanan County. Visit https://donate.saheartland.org/fundraiser/3042748 to make a secure donation with your credit card.
As always, look for the Buchanan County Salvation Army red counter kettles at local stores.
Because of COVID-19, whatever is raised this year, all 100 percent stays in Buchanan County.