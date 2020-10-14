INDEPENDENCE – It was a beautiful morning for the final Independence Farmer’s Market for 2020. Vendor booths and tents extended around the bend in the road, and enjoyed a constant flow of shoppers.
On the concrete deck of the Wapsipinicon Mill, Chet Reagan of Oelwein played light music on his ukulele. Reagan, a former police officer/educator/musician, plays area events and is in the process of expanding his repertoire to include guitar. Reagan was sponsored by LACES (Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life) as part of their Second Saturday Series of market musicians this summer.
As it was the final market of the season, market manager Roxanne Fuller took a moment to honor the ladies who have made and served coffee for 15 years at the market, Wanda Goins and Judy Scott. In addition, Joyce Barker, who has taken a more prominent volunteer role since the passing of her husband John last year, was thanked. Several vendors and friends shared memories of John in his scooter at the market with Joyce nearby quietly helping out.
Due to coronavirus concerns a winter market has not been scheduled.