INDEPENDENCE – The Holidays at the Depot online fundraiser for Buchanan County Tourism will end at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 13.
Area businesses, organizations, and individuals have assembled, decorated, and donated 48 items of varying value and interest for the auction. Photos, descriptions, current bids, and bidding instructions are available at https://www.32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2020.
This is the only fundraising event for the group. Buchanan County Tourism plans to use the funds raised to print a 2021 calendar of events, create day trip and staycation itineraries, come up with social distancing opportunities like QR Code trails, and care for the Illinois Central Depot. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will go to support the Independence Area Food Pantry.
Visit the organization’s website, travelbuchanan.com, or the Buchanan County Tourism Facebook page for more information.