INDEPENDENCE – The Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion, 809 1st Street E (next to the library), will hold a “no frills” open house on Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 12 to 4 p.m. No refreshments will be served. Face masks are required, hand sanitizer will be available, and donations will be accepted. Come see what has been accomplished this year.
THANKS TO THE VOLUNTEERS, the mansion is in the middle of a five-year restoration program.
Capt. Daniel S. Lee
After returning from the Civil War, Capt. Lee and his wife Fannie (Brooks) decided to build their home “east of Independence” on five acres of land they purchased for $120. Architect David Roberts designed the house in the “Italianate style with square form and symmetrical proportions.” It included four chimneys and a stunning belvedere. Plumbing and electricity were not part of home construction – the year was 1867.
In 1917, the property became home to Peoples Hospital, the first public hospital in Independence. Over the years, many remodels and changes occurred in how it was used. In 1993, the ownership of the property was transferred to the Buchanan County Historical Society. It was used for several years as a storage area for the society. In 2010, the Lee Mansion was placed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
In 2017, the Buchanan County Historical Society hosted a birthday celebration in honor of the 150th anniversary of the mansion. Since that time, restoration has been in full swing with new furnaces, including air conditioning, new electrical, and maintaining the unique woodwork and plaster. Each year there is a “Christmas open house” inviting visitors to wander through to see all the updates from year to year. The long-term goal includes rehabilitating the Lee Mansion as a living museum, office space, and venue for local meetings and events. The renovated house, beautiful Victorian gardens, and grounds shaded by 11 of the 12 original oak trees (that are more than 100 years old) will become a significant attraction in Independence. It takes a “village” to preserve history. We are trying our best.
Watch for future attractions at Lee Mansion. Events and fundraisers will certainly benefit the restoration process. This coming year, events may be on the calendar and then because of the coronavirus situation be cancelled. Please watch for our calendar of events on www.buchanancountyhistory.com for further information. Fundraisers, donations, and grants are what keep the historical society going. Remember, for YOUR year-end donations, the society is a not-for-profit 501C3.