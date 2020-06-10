INDEPENDENCE – The Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion will hold a “soft opening” from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 14. The date also coincides with National Flag Day. No frills, no refreshments. Hand sanitizer and face masks will be available. Tours will be limited to the first floor only. Donations for further renovations will be accepted.
The Fourth of July was traditionally celebrated as America’s birthday, but the idea of an annual day specifically celebrating the flag is believed to have first originated in 1885. Early on, various days had been set aside by different states, but it wasn’t until August 3, 1949, that President Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14 each year as National Flag Day.
Returning to Independence after serving in the Civil War, Daniel S. Lee and his wife Fannie (nee Brooks) decided to build their home “east of Independence” on five acres of land they purchased for $120. Architect David Roberts designed the house in the “Italianate style with square form and symmetrical proportions.” It included four chimneys and a stunning belvedere. Plumbing and electricity were not part of home construction, as the year was 1867.
In 1917, the property became home to Peoples Hospital, the first public hospital in Independence. Over the years, many remodels and changes occurred in how it was used. In 1993, the ownership of the property was transferred to the Buchanan County Historical Society. It was used for several years as a storage area for the society. In 2010, the mansion was placed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
In 2017, the Buchanan County Historical Society hosted a birthday celebration in honor of the 150th anniversary of the mansion. Since that time, restoration has been in full swing with new furnaces, including air-conditioning, new electrical, and maintaining the unique woodwork and plaster. Each year on Flag Day, there is an open house inviting visitors to wander through sand see all the updates from year to year.
The long-term goal includes rehabilitating the Lee Mansion as a living museum, office space, and venue for local meetings and events. The renovated house, beautiful Victorian gardens, and grounds shaded by 11 of the 12 original 100+-year-old oak trees will become a significant attraction in Independence. It takes a village to preserve history, and we are trying our best.
Watch for future attractions at Lee Mansion. Events and fundraisers will certainly benefit the restoration process. This year, events were scheduled; however, they were cancelled due to COVID-19.
The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be Monday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wapsipinicon Mill.
Please watch for our calendar of events on www.buchanancountyhistory.com for further information.