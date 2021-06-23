INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society decorated the Lee Mansion for an open house Sunday, June 13, in honor of Flag Day on June 14. It was an opportunity to see the progress volunteers have made renovating the home’s interior.
Lee Mansion open house
Traci Kullmer
