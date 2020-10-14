INDEPENDENCE – Earlier this month, members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 made another significant donation to Champ’s Cupboard, a program of the Independence Community School District (ICSD).
Organized in 2016, Champ’s Cupboard was created to meet the basic needs of all students in the school district. Recognizing the needs of students, from the emotional to the physical, guidance counselor Shalon Frye started collecting school supplies, clothing, and personal care items, then worked with local churches, the Salvation Army, civic organizations, and other non-profits, to solicit funds and other donations.
The cupboard is stocked with basic personal care items (e.g., deodorant, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, etc.); school supplies (e.g., pens, loose-leaf paper, ear buds, calculators, folders, etc.), and emergency snacks (e.g., protein bars, granola bars, juice boxes).
Champ’s Cupboard is located at the jr./sr. high school. Students may contact any teacher or counselor to take advantage of the cupboard. The items are free, and all recipients are kept confidential.
For more information about making tax deductible monetary donations, or donating the items most needed, contact Frye in the ICSD counseling department at 319-334-7400.