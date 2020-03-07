INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 recently donated $250 toward the Buchanan County Freedom Rock project.
“It was great to get donation from them,” said Clayton Ohrt, who is a veteran, a member of the local Freedom Rock committee, and also a member of American Legion Post 434 in Quasqueton. “I cannot say enough on how the American Legion Auxiliary supports veterans, promotes patriotism, and does good things within our communities.”
Ohrt reports many donations have come in and others are pending.
“If construction material donations come in as planned, we could be close to 75 percent of the total needed to finish the project.”
The total cost of the Freedom Rock project is estimated at $25,000. Heartland Acres Agribition Center is managing the project. Checks can be made out to Heartland Acres with “Freedom Rock” written in the memo area.
Giving Levels
- Platinum, $1,000
- Gold, $500
- Silver, $250
- Bronze, $100
As Heartland Acres is a non-profit, charitable, 501©(3) organization, all donations are welcomed, tax deductible, and will be recognized.
The Buchanan County Freedom Rock has been delivered to the Heartland Acres campus. The committee hopes the rock will be painted by artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II late this summer or early in the summer of 2021. Like all of the other Freedom Rocks throughout Iowa, it will be installed in a public area and will be free to view.
For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or follow them on Facebook.