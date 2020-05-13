Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 recently presented gift cards to local law enforcement in honor of National Police Week. The cards, $5 from First Street Deli, were distributed to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and the Independence Police Department.