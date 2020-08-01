Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

American Legion logo

The public is invited to a dinner tonight, Saturday, August 1, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of American Legion Post 30 in Independence. The chicken and steak meal is $10 and will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Post 30, 205 2nd Street NE.