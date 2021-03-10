INDEPENDENCE – Local American Legion Post 30 recently donated $500 to the Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4544.
According to Post Commander Bob Hocken, the funds were raised through the tractor raffle (3,850 tickets sold), sweet corn sale, and pop can redemption donations. The legion also enlisted the services of the Eagles to power wash gravestones last year.
Independence Eagles President Don Mumm thanked the legion and said all of the money raised by the Eagles is donated back into the community.
Over the past few years, the Eagles have donated to the county veterans’ memorial, Christmas presents, Operation Threshold, D.A.R.E programs. the Independence Fire Department, Buchanan County Housing, Inc., Thanksgiving meals, Malek Theatre Foundation, and scholarships.