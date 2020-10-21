“Never doubt that a small group of committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead
“If my people who belong to me will humbly pray, seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.” – 2 Chronicles 7:14
All prayer warriors are invited to pray with me many times throughout the days of intentional praying for the healing of the United States and the world. As we join together in prayer asking God to bless the United States and the world, may we see and receive God’s healings during this unprecedented time and give thanks.
When times seem tough to bear, remember the song, Because He Lives, by Bill Gaither. “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow; because He lives all fear is gone; because I know He holds the future and life is worth the living, just because He lives.”
Thank you for joining together in this time of intentional daily prayers to bring the love of God to overcome the evil around the world.