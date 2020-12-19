B Section of Today’s Paper
Letters to Santa from Local Children
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 24°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 24°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM
- Sunset: 04:36:44 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. High 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- IPD executes search warrant
- “Radio Man” visits Independence
- Law enforcement posts notice regarding missing girl
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- Delaney Holtey signs to play soccer at Iowa
- New ICSD teachers for 2020-21
- Living Well With Buchanan County Health Center
- Mustangs win 3 duals to start the season
- Iowa Farm Bureau launches public voting to narrow Grow Your Future Award finalists
- Christmas at Lee Mansion
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.