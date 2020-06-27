INDEPENDENCE – In light of COVID-19 postponing many summer plans and activities, Lexington Estate at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) has created a way to continue its annual poker walk fundraiser for Alzheimer’s with social distancing in mind.
On Friday, July 3, community members in good health will be invited to participate in a two-mile “no-contact” poker walk. To spread out the number of participants, the poker walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants may check in at the large BCHC sign along 1st Street E any time between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
After checking in, participants will begin their walk, stopping at The Trendy Tulip, S&K Collectibles, Ninny Franck’s, Hartig Drug, and Laree’s to select a card from a designated, no-contact area. Once participants draw their final card, they will walk back to the check-in point at BCHC to complete their two-mile walk.
All are welcome to participate. A $5 donation is requested, with all proceeds benefiting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
For more information, please visit “Buchanan County Health Center” or “Lexington Estate of BCHC” on Facebook.