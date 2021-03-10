“I believe if you tell a story, it’s like sending a nightingale into the air with the hope that its song will never be forgotten.” – William Kent Krueger, This Tender Land
The Independence Public Library (IPL) is hosting William Kent Krueger, the author of this year’s One Book One Independence selection, This Tender Land, via Zoom on Monday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. The program is entitled “The Transformational Power of Storytelling.”
According to Pete Docter, American animator, film director, screenwriter, producer, and chief creative officer of Pixar, “What you’re trying to do, when you tell a story, is to write about an event in your life that made you feel a particular way. And what you’re trying to do, when you tell a story, is to get the audience to have that same feeling.”
I think we can all agree that William Kent Krueger is a master storyteller. Open up any one of his many books and you will become instantly captivated by his ability to draw you in and make you want to go along on a storytelling adventure with him. Even when a story is fiction-based, I would venture to guess that the emotion he is able to convey is based on many personal life experiences. So, come join in this virtual program and find out what makes William Kent Krueger one of the great storytellers of our time.
This is a one-time program, and a recording will not be available. Be sure to join us live!
Depression Era Stories
IPL has been collecting local histories from the era of Great Depression. Several of these stories are available via the library “On Reserve” podcast (as of March 9). Be sure to listen in as Dale Buckman from Lexington Estate and Ruby Kimber from ABCM Care Center speak about their experiences of living through the Great Depression. These stories are important for all of us to hear and learn from.
You can access the “On Reserve” podcast via our website, www.independenceia.org/library, by clicking on the microphone icon in the green bar under the large rotating image on the home page.
The Zoom link for “The Transformational Power of Storytelling” virtual program may also be found on our website, our Facebook page, or in our weekly enewsletter. For more information, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470.