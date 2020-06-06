INDEPENDENCE – Need to use a computer? Now you can make an appointment to use one at the library. Call 319-334-2470 to make your appointment.
Rules for Computer Usage
- Service starts Monday, June 8
- If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home
- You are encouraged to wear a mask
- Computers available by appointment only; call 319-334-2470
- Patrons may schedule for the current day and next day only; repeat customers will need to call daily to see if there is an opening
- Patrons must show up within 15 minutes of the beginning appointment time to retain the appointment
- One person per computer
- Computers are social distanced for safety
- 75-minute maximum computer usage, or until end of computer session; this allows for cleaning the computers between patrons
- No browsing, study rooms, or use of general sitting areas
- No one under eight years old allowed unless accompanied by a caregiver of at least 13 years of age
- One-on-one computer help is not available
Please bear with us during this time. Many of these rules are contrary to the welcoming environment we normally strive to achieve. We are trying to balance the needs of our community while providing as safe of an environment as possible during COVID-19.