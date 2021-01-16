INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library has opened to the public with restrictions. Masks are required as per city mandate.
What Is and Is Not Available
Checking out items, using computers, printing, copying, and faxing will all be available services.
Restrictions are tighter than when the library was open previously during the pandemic. The library board and staff want to offer as many services as realistically possible while making the safety of patrons and staff a priority.
Seating, study rooms, Flutterby Cove, and the Community Room will not be available. Likewise, games and kits for in-house use will not be available.
Time Limits and Hours
Twenty-five people, including staff, may be in the library at one time. Time limits per day are:
- Browsing and checkout: 30 minutes
- Computer usage: 45 minutes
Temporary Library Hours
- Monday through Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Curbside Pickup Available
Curbside pickup will be available during open library hours. Reserve your books and materials, and we will call you when they are ready. When you are here to pick them up, park in the west lot and call to let us know you are here. We will bring your materials out to you.