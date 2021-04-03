INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will have modified restrictions and increased hours beginning Monday, April 5. Masks are still required, as per city mandate, and seating will be available at approximately 50 percent capacity.
Flutterby Cove and the Community Room will not be available.
Time limits per day are as follows:
- Browsing and checkout: 60 minutes
- Computer usage: 60 minutes
- Study room usage: 120 minutes
- Total library usage: 120 minutes
New temporary library hours are:
- Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside pickup will be available during open library hours. Reserve your books and materials, and we will call you when they are ready. When you are here to pick them up, park in the west lot and call 319-334-2470 to let us know you are here. We will bring your materials out to you.