INDEPENDENCE – Caitlin Britwum (pronounced “Britch-um,” like britches) joined the Independence Public Library as program director on June 8. Due to the coronavirus, the library has been locked down and has offered mostly online programs and very few in-person opportunities, so the community has not had a chance to meet her.
She has facilitated the online book discussions and participated in the Friends of the Library Facebook video of the annual Reading of the Declaration released July 4.
Britwum loves to read.
“I will always prefer a real book over an e-book, but I have become more accustomed to using Bridges to read e-books,” she said. “I read a lot of historical fiction and stories about current events or societal issues. I also enjoy memoirs and stories of perseverance. Some favorite authors include Jodi Picoult, Brit Bennett, Susan Meissner, and Brene Brown.”
In addition to reading, Britwum loves to cross stitch, and hopes to be able to garden next summer.
Caitlin and her husband, Kofi, moved to Independence in early August 2019 to be near his new position as assistant professor of agricultural economics at Upper Iowa University and her job in Cedar Rapids as the training and education manager at Tanager Place, a nonprofit organization serving the mental health needs of children and families.
She and her husband (who is originally from Ghana and met in Nebraska while he pursued his PhD) love to travel and are hoping to do more of that once COVID19 slows down.
“Now that I work in town, I am hoping to get more involved in our community through volunteer opportunities,” she said.
Despite the odd circumstances of the library being closed when she started, Britwum thinks it was a great way to begin her new position.
“I think this really helped me get my feet under me and understand the systems that are in place without the added stress of a patron watching me learn!” she said. “The hardest thing now is I am having to learn who people are when we’re all wearing masks – so forgive me if I see you somewhere and can’t quite put it together.”
Britwum has fond memories of her hometown library in Fairmont, Nebraska.
“For a town of its size (about 650 people at that time), the library was a great asset,” she said. “Reading was important to my parents and they always encouraged my sister and I to visit the library. As I grew, I went from participating in the summer reading program to volunteering for the program. I don’t remember there being many programs for adults, but the librarian worked hard to keep programs on the calendar for kids and youth, including the ever-popular gingerbread-house decorating contest.”
Britwum has also lived and worked in Maine and Liberia.
“My career has been rooted in the nonprofit sector, and this position with the library is my first step outside of that,” She said. “I’ve worked with all ages, from children and families, to teenagers, young mothers, and even seniors. When I lived in Nebraska, I was responsible for coordinating youth prevention services in a five-county public health district (including work in suicide prevention, drug and alcohol prevention, and with a prevention organization called Safe Kids focusing on child passenger safety). When I lived in Maine, I was responsible for nutrition services when I worked for an Area Agency on Aging. This included special programming and coordination for meal services like Meals on Wheels, among other things.
“I served in Liberia with the Peace Corps in 2013-2014 (my time was cut short due to the Ebola epidemic) as a high school science teacher. While there, my site mate and I worked to secure grant funding for a library at our high school, which was accessible to the surrounding schools and communities. It was a powerful project, teaching me the importance of literacy and expanding one’s worldview.”
That worldview will carry over to her programing ideas.
“I am most interested in programs that provide individuals a chance to grow and learn more about themselves and the world around them,” she said. “Libraries are a special place and provide so much to a community. I hope that my background provides a new perspective to the Independence Public Library and its programs.”
One goal for her this year is to work on marketing the library and its services in new and exciting ways.
“We have been fortunate to receive some grant funding to purchase some new equipment, and I am in the works of developing plans for this,” said Britwum. “The community can look forward to new ways of thinking about the library, and maybe even a new podcast or two! It is my hope to include our teens in this work, as well, and create something awesome together.”
Another goal is to grow the Teen Advisory Board (iTAB) through new activities and opportunities for tweens and teens to get involved.
“It is our hope that the library can be a safe space for the entire community with activities for all age groups.”
Her favorite space in the library is in the “teen area.”
“I really enjoy the space that sits a little lower by the windows. It gets so much natural light and is a great place to flip through a book I’m considering,” she said.
Britwum feels the community has been really welcoming to a new face at the library.
“I’m so appreciative of their patience as I continue to learn,” she said. “I know that many were anxious for us to reopen and to be able to browse books again in person. It’s been great to see people slowly start to come back again, especially the kids. I’m not sure how many recognize me out and about, given COVID19 – hopefully soon that will change!”
Meanwhile, Britwum encourages the public to check out the virtual programs.
“Some of these are live events where you log in at a specific time, and others are recorded programs,” she said. “We do have a Virtual Programs page on our website that includes links to these programs – you don’t have to have Facebook to participate!”
More information on library programs can be found online at www.independenceia.com/185/Public-Library or on Facebook at Independence Public Library.