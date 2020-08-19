INDEPENDENCE – Born out of a need to celebrate the blessings of God and America, the men’s group at Living Water Church organized a “Life and Liberty Walk” that was held Saturday, August 15, at Riverwalk Park.
The event started with Pastor John Sheda welcoming the crowd and bringing the color guard to the stage for the presentation of the American flag. The veterans, representing VFW Post 2440 and American Legion Post 30, came to attention for the crowd to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt, a veteran himself, gave a speech about what America, life, and liberty mean to him. He prefaced his remarks by saying he was there as a veteran, not as an elected official.
Pastor Sheda then invited all of the veterans in attendance to come forward and be recognized.
“We are free because of these men and women,” he said. “Thank God for them.”
He then led the crowd in the Lord’s Prayer.
Pastor Sheda gave a preview of the two-mile route – Riverwalk Park to 2nd Avenue NE, south to 1st Street, east to 5th Avenue, and then return.
Those who did not walk were entertained with patriotic songs sung by Bill Quibell.
“Thanks to everyone that attended,” said Pastor Sheda. “Thanks to our local color guard for the presentation of the flags.”