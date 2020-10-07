INDEPENDENCE – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue.
To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.