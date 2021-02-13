INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Lakes Church of Independence hosted a Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) blood drive on Tuesday, February 9. The drive was facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center.
The drive collected 23 units of whole blood. In addition, there were four donors who had the “double red” procedure, which produced eight products, and two “convalescent plasma” procedures that yielded seven products. The total number of units collected was 38.
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole supplier of community-based blood products to BCHC. All donors are encouraged to participate to help maintain a consistent supply of all blood types. Due to concerns with the coronavirus, donors must schedule an appointment in advance at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903. No walk-ins are allowed.
All donors are required to wear a mask upon entry and during their donation appointment.