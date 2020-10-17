INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Lakes Church of Independence successfully hosted a Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) blood drive on October 8. The drive was facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center.
According to BCHC Public Relations Manager Michelle McBride, 26 donors registered and 25 usable units of blood were collected.
“Up to 75 lives can be saved or sustained,” McBride said about the donations.
McBride thanks the donors, especially the six first-time donors.
The next LifeServe blood drive is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, December 8.
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole supplier of community-based blood products to BCHC. All donors are encouraged to participate to help maintain a consistent supply of all blood types. Due to concerns with the coronavirus, donors must schedule an appointment in advance at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903. NO walk-ins will be allowed.
All donors are required to wear a mask upon entry and during their donation appointment.