INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Lakes Church of Independence successfully hosted a Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) blood drive on December 8. The drive was facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center.
The drive collected 33 units of whole blood. In addition, there were two donors who had the “double red” procedure, which produced four products, and two “convalescent” procedures which yielded seven products. The total number of units collected was 44.
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole supplier of community-based blood products to BCHC. All donors are encouraged to participate to help maintain a consistent supply of all blood types. Due to concerns with the coronavirus, donors must schedule an appointment in advance at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903. No walk-ins are allowed.
All donors are required to wear a mask upon entry and during their donation appointment.