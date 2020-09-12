“I am a slow walker, but I never walk back.”
― Abraham Lincoln
Join the Independence Public Library between September 13 and 19 for a virtual program, “Lincoln as Story-Teller”with Kevin Wood of Oak Park, Illinois.
According to Wood, Mr. Lincoln sometimes told stories simply to entertain, but more often than not, there were other reasons, too. He might wish to illustrate a point, to relieve tension, or to distract from the difficulties and hard realities of life, especially in the midst of the Civil War. As Lincoln told his Cabinet, “With the fearful strain that is upon me night and day, if I did not laugh occasionally I should die, and you need this medicine as much as I do.”
Mr. Lincoln’s stories and jokes speak to those common and everyday human experiences which his audience can readily relate to. They will make you laugh, but many will also cause you to reflect on life, people, and the world we live in.
Mr. Lincoln is portrayed by Kevin Wood, a professional Lincoln presenter who bears a remarkable resemblance to “the Great Emancipator,” and who is extremely knowledgeable about his life and times. Mr. Wood has been portraying Mr. Lincoln since the year 2000, and on a professional basis since 2015. He has made more than 1,100 appearances in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., and two foreign countries, Canada and Spain.
Wood also writes a blog – “Loath to Close... Still!” – which encourages others to reflect upon and learn from President Lincoln’s life and legacy.
For more information, visit www.mrlincoln.com.
This program will be available virtually throughout the week, from September 13 through 19. The link to join this program can be found on our Facebook page, in the library enewsletter, or by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com. If you have any questions, please call the library at 319-334-2470.
This event is sponsored by Independence Public Library, and will also be available to care center residents at ABCM East and West, and at Buchanan County Health Center’s Lexington Estate.