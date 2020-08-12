INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions Club spent an evening at the end of July cleaning up Freeman Park. The park is located at 7th Avenue and 8th Street NW overlooking the Wapsipinicon River.
The task was to clear out weeds from the plant bed on the south side and the butterfly-friendly garden.
Helping that night were Lions Harold Freeman, Donna Harms, Steve Sherrets, Jim and Shirley Rozendaal, Wayne Burk, and Chris Waring. Unfortunately, Lion Waring unwittingly disturbed a nest of stinging insects, possibly bees, and had to retreat home for the day.
To find out more about the Independence Lions, contact Harold Freeman at 319-361-0509. Follow them on Facebook at Independence Lion's Club.