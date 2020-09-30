INDEPENDENCE – Need to get rid of some old metal junk? Gather up all of those old metal items you don’t use anymore and donate them to the Independence Lions Club. Nothing is too large or too small. The Lions Club will conduct its annual scrap metal drive October 3-24.
Dumpsters will be placed in the parking lot of Signs & More for your convenience.
Lions members will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 10 and 17 to assist in unloading items. Pickup service will also be available on October 10 and 17 by calling 319-332-8112 after October 3.
Please do not donate electronic items or items with a large amount of plastic. Car batteries will not be accepted.
All refrigerators and freezers must have the doors removed and be emptied prior to donating.
Appliances, batteries, and regular metal items are deeply appreciated.
The club will donate all proceeds to local Lions projects as well as to state and international humanitarian projects. Cash donations will also be accepted.
For more information about the Independence Lions Club or to inquire about membership, please contact Harold Freeman at 319-361-0509.