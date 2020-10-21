INDEPENDENCE – By last Saturday morning, members of the Independence Lions Club were working on the fourth dumpster of scrap metal donated by area residents, with two more dumpsters delivered later to the Signs and More parking lot at 1827 1st Street W.
If you missed the drive, Troy Schafer of Schafer’s Iron & Metal, located at 2869 Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150), just north of the Rowley corner, is offering to accept items if you let him know it is for the Lions Club drive. Please call 319-440-0243 for more information.
The drive accepted items large and small, but please do not donate electronic items or items with a large amount of plastic. All refrigerators and freezers must have doors removed and emptied prior to donating. Appliances, batteries, and regular metal items are appreciated.
The club will donate all proceeds to local Lion projects as well as state and international humanitarian projects.