INDEPENDENCE – Don’t forget that the Independence Lions Club is conducting its annual scrap metal drive through Saturday, October 24.
Dumpsters are located in the parking lot of Signs & More (across from Pizza Ranch). Please do not donate electronic items or items with a large amount of plastic. All refrigerators and freezers must have doors removed and emptied prior to donating. Old appliances, batteries, and general metal of any kinds WILL be accepted.
Lions will be assisting with unloading on October 10 and October 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pickup service will also be available on those dates. To schedule pickup in the Independence area, call 319-332-8112.
The club will donate all proceeds to local Lions’ projects as well as to state and international humanitarian projects. Cash donations will also be accepted.
For more information about the Independence Lions Club or to inquire about membership, please contact Harold Freeman at 319-361-0509.