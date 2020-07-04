INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions were able to hold their annual “Spring Fling” meeting on June 23 at the city campground along the Wapsipinicon River under the shelter they sponsor.
After a meal, they opened their meeting with prayer and attended to regular business.
The highlights of the meeting included the presentation of awards and the installation of officers for the coming year.
Officers
President – Ryan Nielsen
1st VP – Zack Boss
2nd VP – Jane Lillibridge
Secretary – RJ Longmuir
Treasurer – Zack Boss
Associate Treasurer – Lucas Gray
1-Year Directors – Bill Porter and Steve Sherrets
2-Year Directors – Brandon Mikel and Brenna Gray
Tail Twister – Donna Harms
Lion Tamer – Ron Giddings
Membership Chair – Harold Freeman
Awards
Lion Zack Boss introduced Jenna Smith as the Dollars for Scholars recipient of the Lions Scholarship. Jenna is the daughter of Lion Eric and Catherine Smith. She plans to study engineering at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, this fall.
Lion Harold Freeman presented Lion Zack Boss with the Lion of the Year travelling trophy and a plaque. Present for the event were Zack’s wife Marisa (also an Independence Lion), their son Theodore, and Zack’s parents Todd and Donna (also a Lion) Boss of Manchester.