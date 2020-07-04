Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions were able to hold their annual “Spring Fling” meeting on June 23 at the city campground along the Wapsipinicon River under the shelter they sponsor.

After a meal, they opened their meeting with prayer and attended to regular business.

The highlights of the meeting included the presentation of awards and the installation of officers for the coming year.

Officers

President – Ryan Nielsen

1st VP – Zack Boss

2nd VP – Jane Lillibridge

Secretary – RJ Longmuir

Treasurer – Zack Boss

Associate Treasurer – Lucas Gray

1-Year Directors – Bill Porter and Steve Sherrets

2-Year Directors – Brandon Mikel and Brenna Gray

Tail Twister – Donna Harms

Lion Tamer – Ron Giddings

Membership Chair – Harold Freeman

Awards

Lion Zack Boss introduced Jenna Smith as the Dollars for Scholars recipient of the Lions Scholarship. Jenna is the daughter of Lion Eric and Catherine Smith. She plans to study engineering at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, this fall.

Lion Harold Freeman presented Lion Zack Boss with the Lion of the Year travelling trophy and a plaque. Present for the event were Zack’s wife Marisa (also an Independence Lion), their son Theodore, and Zack’s parents Todd and Donna (also a Lion) Boss of Manchester.