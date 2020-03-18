INDEPENDENCE – Founded in 2008, Little Dresses for Africa (LDFA) is a Christian 501©3 providing humanitarian relief to the most vulnerable of God’s children: little girls.
For the second time, St. John School students collected pillowcases and other materials to create more than 170 dresses to ship overseas to be distributed in remote villages through orphanages and churches to children who would have to choose between food or clothing – but could not receive both.
According to LDFA, some dresses are delivered to little girls in Sudan who have absolutely nothing until they receive their new dresses.
“These young girls are susceptible to human trafficking,” said St. John Teacher Shelly Reck. Human trafficking simply adds to the list of hardships faced in poverty-stricken areas.
Along with Reck, several adults helped with the project by suppling extra fabric, assisting with the cutting, and sewing, including Sonja Behan, Kim Brunko, Kathy Cole, Bev Copenhaver, Ruth Crawford, Candy Higgins, Audrey Hill, Laura Morine, Teresa Nenning, Gloria Lotz, Andrea Sauser, Linda Smith, Cindy Walton, and Cindy Waters.
In addition, Walmart supplied $100 in gift cards to purchase bias tape, rickrack, safety pins, and other notions.
LDFA states they do offer relief to both girls and boys, but with their ministry, girls come first.
“Because of the difficult road that lies ahead, we want to give something to little girls to plant in their hearts that they are worthy,” the organization says. “There is no male or female in the church, no Jew or Gentile. We believe by honoring these little girls, that the seed of Jesus is planted in their hearts. But, we also love the little boys, so we also collect boy’s shorts in any size, new or gently used, to send with the dresses. These dresses go as little ambassadors.…As relationships are built, projects are completed through clean water, education, and community. We’re not just sending dresses, we’re sending hope.”
For more information about Little Dresses for Africa, or to send a donation, contact the organization online at www.littledressesforafrica.org or by mail at 21805 Woodruff Road, Rockwood, MI 48173.
Reck says next year, the students’ service project will support “SoulHope.”