Sugar is found in many foods, both naturally and as an additive. It is common to think of sugary foods as just candy and desserts, but even fresh whole foods contain sugar. Too much sugar can increase your risk for weight gain, tooth decay, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and even certain types of cancer.
How much sugar are you eating? Most Americans consume much more than they think. The average adult eats 30 added teaspoons of sugar per day! Keep in mind that the American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons of added sugar per day for women, no more than 9 teaspoons per day for men, and no more than 6 teaspoons per day for kids.
Here is a breakdown of sugar in a few common foods:
- 20 ounces of soda = 16 teaspoons
- 1 average candy bar = 5 teaspoons
- 1 glazed donut= 3 teaspoons
- 1 tablespoon of ketchup = 1 teaspoon
Wellsource “Limit Sugary Foods,” October 2019. “Added Sugar by the Numbers”