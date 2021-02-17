Most people take their body’s balance for granted and the role it plays in their life. Balance is a crucial component for everyone – from competitive athletes to the casual exerciser – in order to function efficiently.
Balance is important for numerous reasons. Having good balance can improve your posture and decrease your risk for back pain. It can also mean improved performance during exercise and athletics.
There are easy ways to improve your balance. Try these moves during your next exercise session:
- Perform moves on one leg. Once you can, easily complete them on both feet.
- Use a balance trainer, such as a BOSU, to challenge yourself on an unstable surface.
- Close your eyes. Sense of vision is a large part of the balance equation.
- Walk or exercise in the sand. The uneven surface of the sand forces your core muscles to activate.
- Use an exercise ball. Simply sitting on it will work on your balance.
- Incorporate yoga into your routine, which works on balance, flexibility, and stability.