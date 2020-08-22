Muscle recovery is important to consider when working out or performing any strenuous activities. Failing to allow for muscle recovery significantly increases the possibility for injury.
When the body is put through a strenuous workout, the muscles are exposed to lactic acid buildup. Lactic acid is released into the muscles when normal energy reserves are used up but more is still required of the muscle. Small amounts of lactic acid operate as a temporary energy source, thus helping you avoid fatigue during a workout. However, lactic acid is also responsible for causing muscles to become stiff, sore, and achy.
The best method to speed up recovery from lactic acid buildup in the muscles is to break it down by stretching or rolling out the muscles. Taking a few minutes to stretch will result in quicker recovery periods and decrease the potential for injury that could hinder a person’s ability to achieve his or her health goals.
It is also important to stay hydrated during and after strenuous workouts to help decrease lactic acid buildup.