Just like walking, running is a low-cost way to get in a great cardiovascular workout.
However, many walkers and runners get in a rut from the same exercise routine. Try some of these ways to switch it up!
Add Some Sprints
Instead of running at the same pace each workout, try adding some bursts of higher speed followed with small periods of recovery.
Conquer Some Hills
Take it up a notch by incorporating some hill training into your runs. Reaching the top each time will give you a renewed sense of accomplishment.
Head to the Track
Try some traditional track running at your local school. Time yourself running the 200-meter sprint, 400-meter sprint, 800-meter run, and mile. Set a goal to improve those times every two to three weeks.
Try Running Stairs
Similar to running hills, stairs will challenge you both physically and mentally. Give it a try with a set of football bleachers or even your basement steps.
Switch Up the Scenery
Tired of staring at a treadmill screen or the same pavement? Hit up a local park for some trail running. The variations in the trail make for an added challenge.
Ditch the Devices
That’s right. Sometimes it feels good to switch it up and run just to run. Don’t go for time. Don’t go for distance. Turn off that watch and phone. Just hit the open road and enjoy the day!