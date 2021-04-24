Growing a garden has more benefits than just reaping the produce. Gardening can be great for your physical health, mental health, and the environment.
FRESH PRODUCE: The obvious reason one would plant a garden would be for the fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s hard to beat food that is fresh, tastes great, and is great for you!
PHYSICAL ACTIVITY: Gardening takes work. It requires physical effort that involves lifting, bending, and pulling. You can burn hundreds of calories per hour by simply tending to your garden.
MENTAL HEALTH: Gardening allows you the opportunity to step outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. By doing so, it often acts as a stress reliever, giving you a mental break from your daily grind.
ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS: Growing your own garden removes the waste created by packaging and shipping foods purchased from a grocery store. Also, when you grow your own garden, you have control over the use of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides on the food you consume.
SAVES MONEY: The only cost is the cost of the seed. From there, all of the produce you reap is “free!” It is a simple way to reduce your weekly grocery bill.
GREAT FOR KIDS: Along with all the other benefits to growing a garden, it is also great for kids. It is engaging, allows for hands-on learning, and teaches them about responsibility.
Plant the seed!