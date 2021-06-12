Exercising in water can be very beneficial for those struggling with pain during weight-bearing activities. Aquatic exercise benefits common conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, bursitis, sciatica, and tendonitis.
Water provides a means of “offloading” the painful joints. The buoyancy of the water decreases weight on the joints, making it easier to move. At waist depth, approximately 50 percent of body weight is taken off the joints, and approximately 75 percent of weight is taken off your joints at chest level.
The warm water temperature also aids with muscle relaxation, and allows for better flexibility. The pressure of the water assists with circulation, and decreases swelling as well. In addition, the water delivers much more resistance than air. This means that, over time, you can more comfortably build strength and muscle to support your joints. Long-term, this will aid in making daily activities easier and more comfortable.
Try out a water workout! Enjoy the cool water AND benefit from a great workout!