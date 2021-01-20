Cure your cabin fever and remedy those winter blues with some of these simple ideas!
- Open up your blinds and curtains to expose the natural sunlight. If the sun is not shining, turn on a few lights. The lighting will instantly boost your mood. Keeping yourself in the dark will only dampen your spirit.
- Exercise! Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, physical activity increases the endorphins in your body and makes you feel better. It also reduces feelings of stress and depression. Aim for 30 to 60 minutes of activity per day. Take your kids sledding or have a snowball fight for some extra physical activity.
- Eat nutritiously and monitor your cravings. In the winter months, it is easy to get off-course and overindulge on sugary sweets that make us only temporarily feel better.
- Consider a new winter hobby. Try skiing, ice skating, or maybe winter-themed photography. Finding a cold weather activity you enjoy may help you look forward to the winter season.
- “Spring clean” early! Don’t wait for spring to arrive to get in the mood. Rearranging furniture or sprucing up your coffee table with some fresh flowers will help enhance your mental state.
- Plan a little getaway. If you have something to look forward to in the winter, you won’t be as bummed out when the season rolls around.
- Lastly, dress for the weather. Many people get cabin fever and stay indoors simply because they are too cold. If you hate winter for this reason, dress warmer!
