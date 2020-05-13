The benefits of eating leafy green vegetables are endless. They can help reduce the risk for heart attacks and strokes, lower the risk for Type 2 Diabetes, aid in controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, protect your vision, aid in preventing certain types of chronic diseases, strengthen the immune system, on and on. This doesn’t mean you need to eat salads for every meal of the day. There are many ways you can add more leafy greens to your diet. Give one of these ideas a try!
SMOOTHIES:
Add some kale or spinach leaves to your favorite smoothie recipe.
SANDWICHES/ WRAPS:
It is easy to add leafy greens to any sandwich or wrap. Go light or pile it on- whichever you prefer.
OMELETS:
Start your day getting some added nutrients by adding broccoli or spinach to your omelet.
KALE CHIPS:
Spray some kale leaves with a little olive oil and maybe a dash of seasoning, and then toss in the oven for a healthy snack.
SALADS:
Instead of your basic iceberg lettuce, spruce it up with some romaine lettuce, spinach leaves, arugula, or kale.